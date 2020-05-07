All apartments in Minneapolis
2301 E 24th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM

2301 E 24th Street

2301 East 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2301 East 24th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 BR/3B House. Located in a great neighborhood!
Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated décor, and plenty of storage space.
Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 E 24th Street have any available units?
2301 E 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 E 24th Street have?
Some of 2301 E 24th Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 E 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2301 E 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 E 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2301 E 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2301 E 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2301 E 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 2301 E 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 E 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 E 24th Street have a pool?
No, 2301 E 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2301 E 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 2301 E 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 E 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 E 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

