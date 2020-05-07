Rent Calculator
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2301 E 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2301 E 24th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2301 E 24th Street
2301 East 24th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Seward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2301 East 24th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 BR/3B House. Located in a great neighborhood!
Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated décor, and plenty of storage space.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2301 E 24th Street have any available units?
2301 E 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2301 E 24th Street have?
Some of 2301 E 24th Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2301 E 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2301 E 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 E 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2301 E 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 2301 E 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2301 E 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 2301 E 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 E 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 E 24th Street have a pool?
No, 2301 E 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2301 E 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 2301 E 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 E 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 E 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
