Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

2300 Nicollet Ave

2300 Nicollet Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e8dd5603d ---- ONE MONTH FREE RENT!!! At 2300 Nicollet every detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home. Choose from one of the 1 or 1 Den floor plans and live just 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and steps from Eat Street. With convenient access to I94 and 35W you're less than 20 minutes from St. Paul, Mall of America, the airport, and more. Schedule a Tour today - just one look and you're home. 2300 Nicollet is a brand new, vibrant community right off Eat Street in Minneapolis, offering timeless architectural style, beautiful floor plans, and unsurpassed resident services. Our 100% smoke-free apartment homes spare no details; choose from one of our spacious one bedroom residences or one bedroom plus den.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Nicollet Ave have any available units?
2300 Nicollet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2300 Nicollet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Nicollet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Nicollet Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Nicollet Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2300 Nicollet Ave offer parking?
No, 2300 Nicollet Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Nicollet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Nicollet Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Nicollet Ave have a pool?
No, 2300 Nicollet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Nicollet Ave have accessible units?
No, 2300 Nicollet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Nicollet Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Nicollet Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Nicollet Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Nicollet Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

