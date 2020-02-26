226 Gramercy Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d046b305f ---- This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor of a triplex has been totally rehabbed and includes refinished hardwood floors, and original built ins/woodwork, like new appliances, new counter tops in the kitchen, new sink, tile, and fixtures in the bathroom. Great Location- Walking distance to Bryn Mawr shops and restaurants, a short drive/cab ride to Downtown Minneapolis for Twins/Twolves games and concerts, as well as Uptown shops, stores, and restaurants. Owner pays water, snow removal and lawn care included! Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No section 8, smoking, or pets. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.