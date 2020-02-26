All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

226 Gramercy Avenue

226 Gramercy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

226 Gramercy Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harrison

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d046b305f ---- This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor of a triplex has been totally rehabbed and includes refinished hardwood floors, and original built ins/woodwork, like new appliances, new counter tops in the kitchen, new sink, tile, and fixtures in the bathroom. Great Location- Walking distance to Bryn Mawr shops and restaurants, a short drive/cab ride to Downtown Minneapolis for Twins/Twolves games and concerts, as well as Uptown shops, stores, and restaurants. Owner pays water, snow removal and lawn care included! Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No section 8, smoking, or pets. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Gramercy Avenue have any available units?
226 Gramercy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 226 Gramercy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
226 Gramercy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Gramercy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Gramercy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 226 Gramercy Avenue offer parking?
No, 226 Gramercy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 226 Gramercy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Gramercy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Gramercy Avenue have a pool?
No, 226 Gramercy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 226 Gramercy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 226 Gramercy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Gramercy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Gramercy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Gramercy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Gramercy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

