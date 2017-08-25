All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:34 AM

2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2

2219 Pleasant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Whittier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2219 Pleasant Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
HUGE duplex in the perfect location! This home is located just minutes away from uptown, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and lakes. Home is also located in between 35W and 94. Total of 5 bedrooms, 3 are located on the upper level, and 2 on the lower level. Features many living areas perfect for a larger family or multiple roommates. Hardwood floors throughout the almost 3,000 sq ft duplex! The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, and a ton of counter space. Laundry is included on site. School District #1.

Lease Terms: $3500 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Rent includes gas, water, garbage, lawn and snow care. Tenant is responsible for paying electric. Pets are accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Charming and huge duplex in an amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 have any available units?
2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University