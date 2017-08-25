2219 Pleasant Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

HUGE duplex in the perfect location! This home is located just minutes away from uptown, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and lakes. Home is also located in between 35W and 94. Total of 5 bedrooms, 3 are located on the upper level, and 2 on the lower level. Features many living areas perfect for a larger family or multiple roommates. Hardwood floors throughout the almost 3,000 sq ft duplex! The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, and a ton of counter space. Laundry is included on site. School District #1.



Lease Terms: $3500 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Rent includes gas, water, garbage, lawn and snow care. Tenant is responsible for paying electric. Pets are accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

