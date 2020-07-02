Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2205 Marshall St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2205 Marshall St NE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2205 Marshall St NE
2205 Northeast Marshall Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2205 Northeast Marshall Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Bottineau
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome house - Beautiful 5 bedroom home for lease.
(RLNE5472061)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 Marshall St NE have any available units?
2205 Marshall St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2205 Marshall St NE have?
Some of 2205 Marshall St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2205 Marshall St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Marshall St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Marshall St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Marshall St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Marshall St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Marshall St NE offers parking.
Does 2205 Marshall St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Marshall St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Marshall St NE have a pool?
No, 2205 Marshall St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Marshall St NE have accessible units?
No, 2205 Marshall St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Marshall St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Marshall St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University