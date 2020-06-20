2204 6th Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***



2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level duplex unit with tons of natural light, a bonus den space, and a 2 car detached garage (shared). Hardwood floors and high ceilings all add to the charm of this unit. One bedroom and the den space are located on the second level, and the third bedroom is located on the third level. Enjoy sitting on the private back deck this summer that overlooks the yard!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfRphWqbnfc&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now

