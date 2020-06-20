All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:50 PM

2204 6th Street Northeast

2204 Northeast 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Northeast 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level duplex unit with tons of natural light, a bonus den space, and a 2 car detached garage (shared). Hardwood floors and high ceilings all add to the charm of this unit. One bedroom and the den space are located on the second level, and the third bedroom is located on the third level. Enjoy sitting on the private back deck this summer that overlooks the yard!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfRphWqbnfc&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 6th Street Northeast have any available units?
2204 6th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 6th Street Northeast have?
Some of 2204 6th Street Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 6th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2204 6th Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 6th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 6th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2204 6th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2204 6th Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 2204 6th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 6th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 6th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 2204 6th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2204 6th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2204 6th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 6th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 6th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
