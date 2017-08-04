217 22nd Avenue NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/765c94f069 ---- This two bedroom, one bathroom main floor level apartment nestled on the edge of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District has it all! Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and subway tile in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout all living areas, modern bathroom fixtures, an office, fenced in yard, garden, patio with furniture, and a walk in closet, you name it, this place has it, not to mention ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Located in a quiet neighborhood, but within walking/biking distance of NE bars, breweries, shops and restaurants. Also a short drive to North Loop/Downtown entertainment, sporting events, concerts, etc. 2 washers and 2 dryers located in shared basement. All utilities included in rent. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8, or smoking. Ask listing agent about parking and pets. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.