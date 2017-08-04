All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 217 22nd Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
217 22nd Avenue NE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

217 22nd Avenue NE

217 22nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

217 22nd Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Bottineau

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/765c94f069 ---- This two bedroom, one bathroom main floor level apartment nestled on the edge of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District has it all! Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and subway tile in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout all living areas, modern bathroom fixtures, an office, fenced in yard, garden, patio with furniture, and a walk in closet, you name it, this place has it, not to mention ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Located in a quiet neighborhood, but within walking/biking distance of NE bars, breweries, shops and restaurants. Also a short drive to North Loop/Downtown entertainment, sporting events, concerts, etc. 2 washers and 2 dryers located in shared basement. All utilities included in rent. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8, or smoking. Ask listing agent about parking and pets. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 22nd Avenue NE have any available units?
217 22nd Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 22nd Avenue NE have?
Some of 217 22nd Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 22nd Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
217 22nd Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 22nd Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 22nd Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 217 22nd Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 217 22nd Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 217 22nd Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 22nd Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 22nd Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 217 22nd Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 217 22nd Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 217 22nd Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 217 22nd Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 22nd Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University