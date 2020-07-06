2129 Minneapolis Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This extraordinary home is absolutely going to draw you in! There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, and new carpet in the bedrooms. Walking in you have a wonderful entry way with huge windows and amazing woodwork. Going into the kitchen you'll find its very spacious with updated stainless steel appliances. The basement is unfinished-perfect for extra storage room. Downstairs is where you will also find the laundry room. There is a detached 2.5 garage stall. School district #1.



Lease Terms: $2495 security deposit required. Looking for a 12 month lease term or longer. All utilities are the tenants responsibility including lawn and snow care. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not accept Section 8.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZLryVy2lT4



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Beautiful home with front and back porch!