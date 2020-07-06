All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

2129 Minneapolis Avenue

2129 Minneapolis Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2129 Minneapolis Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This extraordinary home is absolutely going to draw you in! There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, and new carpet in the bedrooms. Walking in you have a wonderful entry way with huge windows and amazing woodwork. Going into the kitchen you'll find its very spacious with updated stainless steel appliances. The basement is unfinished-perfect for extra storage room. Downstairs is where you will also find the laundry room. There is a detached 2.5 garage stall. School district #1.

Lease Terms: $2495 security deposit required. Looking for a 12 month lease term or longer. All utilities are the tenants responsibility including lawn and snow care. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not accept Section 8.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZLryVy2lT4

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Beautiful home with front and back porch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Minneapolis Avenue have any available units?
2129 Minneapolis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 Minneapolis Avenue have?
Some of 2129 Minneapolis Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Minneapolis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Minneapolis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Minneapolis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Minneapolis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Minneapolis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Minneapolis Avenue offers parking.
Does 2129 Minneapolis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Minneapolis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Minneapolis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2129 Minneapolis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Minneapolis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2129 Minneapolis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Minneapolis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 Minneapolis Avenue has units with dishwashers.

