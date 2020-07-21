2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gas and electric included in rent- Uptown!



Don't miss this deal! Welcome to Uptown living!

This great 2 bedroom unit + office is Close to Downtown, Uptown, City Lakes and the Bus line one block away.

On the first floor and has been freshly painted with gleaming hardwoods, ample natural light and fantastic architectural features. Within walking distance of all shopping, dining and entertainment Uptown has to offer. Pet friendly!

1 garage stall available for $80/mo



Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply

No late payments within the past 5 years

Max occupancy limit of 3

Min. credit score=680

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or previous evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Electronic payment required

Utilities paid by owner= Gas/elec/snow/lawn

Utilities paid by tenant= 30% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill and any optional utility.

1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/99e9dff0af