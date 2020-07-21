All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:43 AM

2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1

2123 Bryant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2123 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gas and electric included in rent- Uptown!

Don't miss this deal! Welcome to Uptown living!
This great 2 bedroom unit + office is Close to Downtown, Uptown, City Lakes and the Bus line one block away.
On the first floor and has been freshly painted with gleaming hardwoods, ample natural light and fantastic architectural features. Within walking distance of all shopping, dining and entertainment Uptown has to offer. Pet friendly!
1 garage stall available for $80/mo

Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
No late payments within the past 5 years
Max occupancy limit of 3
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or previous evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Electronic payment required
Utilities paid by owner= Gas/elec/snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant= 30% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill and any optional utility.
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
1 garage stall available for $80/mo

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/99e9dff0af

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have any available units?
2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have?
Some of 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 offers parking.
Does 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have a pool?
No, 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Bryant Avenue South - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMinneapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University