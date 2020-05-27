All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:10 PM

2108 Talmage Ave Se

2108 Southeast Talmage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Southeast Talmage Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 7 bedrooms Single-family home (SFH) is yours to live in, in the 2021-2022 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn care included! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!

Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly

6 or 7 bedroom 3 bathroom house located right in Como Area , close by the U of M campus, near the University of Minnesota! COMING SOON AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020- TOURS START SEPTEMBER 2019. PRICE COMING SOON Awesome 7 Bedroom upper level duplex unit in Stadium Village SEVERAL homes walkable to U of M- East Bank Campus for FALL 2020! . These homes features a spacious layouts, most have 2 Kitchens, living spaces, laundry, dishwasher, A/c, hardwood floors, laundry in unit, off street parking, 24 hour emergency maintenance line, online payment for rent, subleasing options available, and we allow pets cats and dogs. Please Reply to this ad to see a list of available homes near the U of M! All Our Properties are PET FRIENDLY- DOGS AND CATS! No Additional Pet Fee Special on Homes 3+ Bedrooms Lease Term- 12 months - Sept 1st 2019- Aug 29th 2020 Pet Friendly- Cats and Dogs Free off-street parking Laundry in the house- washers/dryers Dishwasher Spacious living room and dining area Garage Off Street parking Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Talmage Ave Se have any available units?
2108 Talmage Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Talmage Ave Se have?
Some of 2108 Talmage Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Talmage Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Talmage Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Talmage Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Talmage Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Talmage Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Talmage Ave Se offers parking.
Does 2108 Talmage Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 Talmage Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Talmage Ave Se have a pool?
No, 2108 Talmage Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Talmage Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 2108 Talmage Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Talmage Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Talmage Ave Se has units with dishwashers.

