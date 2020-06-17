All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

2102 California St NE

2102 California Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2102 California Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Bottineau

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this four-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home in the heart of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District.

This craftsman-era house has two full bathrooms and four legal bedrooms (or three bedrooms and an office), hardwood floors throughout the main floor, bamboo flooring on the upper level, recently remodeled kitchen, dining room, living room, and pocket studio. The main level features the living room, dining room and kitchen, as well as one bedroom and full bath. Upstairs has two more bedrooms and the pocket studio. Lower level includes the fourth bedroom, full bath, workshop area and laundry. This home is a great spot to enjoy Northeast Mpls - just a quick walk to the California Building and Mojo Coffee Gallery, steps to Bottineau or Gluek Park, and plenty of available parking and a detached one-car garage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, as well as lawn care and snow removal. There are 3 window a/c units for the tenants use. NO smoking in this home. Pets are accepted with owner approval; additional fees will apply.

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 California St NE have any available units?
2102 California St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 California St NE have?
Some of 2102 California St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 California St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2102 California St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 California St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 California St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2102 California St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2102 California St NE offers parking.
Does 2102 California St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 California St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 California St NE have a pool?
No, 2102 California St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2102 California St NE have accessible units?
No, 2102 California St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 California St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 California St NE has units with dishwashers.

