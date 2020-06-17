2102 California St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy this four-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home in the heart of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District.



This craftsman-era house has two full bathrooms and four legal bedrooms (or three bedrooms and an office), hardwood floors throughout the main floor, bamboo flooring on the upper level, recently remodeled kitchen, dining room, living room, and pocket studio. The main level features the living room, dining room and kitchen, as well as one bedroom and full bath. Upstairs has two more bedrooms and the pocket studio. Lower level includes the fourth bedroom, full bath, workshop area and laundry. This home is a great spot to enjoy Northeast Mpls - just a quick walk to the California Building and Mojo Coffee Gallery, steps to Bottineau or Gluek Park, and plenty of available parking and a detached one-car garage.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, as well as lawn care and snow removal. There are 3 window a/c units for the tenants use. NO smoking in this home. Pets are accepted with owner approval; additional fees will apply.



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!