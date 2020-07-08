All apartments in Minneapolis
2100 27th Avenue South - Basement Studio

2100 27th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2100 27th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing Art Studio, Workspace, Office, Storage space in Seward Neighborhood. Large open space in a cool historic building with private bathroom, baseboard heat and is ready for your business or hobby.

Non-residential use is required for this space. Rest of property is residential therefore certain business that would require loud noises, abundant smells, or any special drainage or venting, may not be suitable for this space.

Lease Terms: $475 security deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease or longer. Tenant responsible for Electrical bill, all other utilities covered by Landlord.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

