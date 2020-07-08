2100 27th Avenue South - Basement Studio

Amenities

Amazing Art Studio, Workspace, Office, Storage space in Seward Neighborhood. Large open space in a cool historic building with private bathroom, baseboard heat and is ready for your business or hobby.



Non-residential use is required for this space. Rest of property is residential therefore certain business that would require loud noises, abundant smells, or any special drainage or venting, may not be suitable for this space.



Lease Terms: $475 security deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease or longer. Tenant responsible for Electrical bill, all other utilities covered by Landlord.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.