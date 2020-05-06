All apartments in Minneapolis
210 N 2nd Street
210 N 2nd Street

210 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Live in one of the most unique and coolest 1BR lofts in all of the North Loop in this fully remodeled Whitney Square unit! Located just steps from grocery, shopping, restaurants, walking/biking trails, and more. Unit features include brick exterior wall, timber columns and beams, 15 ft. timber ceiling, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances/stone counters with breakfast bar, upgraded cabinetry, designer lighting throughout, lofted bedroom, and fully remodeled bathroom with amazing walk-in shower. Included in rent: water/sewer/trash, basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 N 2nd Street have any available units?
210 N 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 210 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 N 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 210 N 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 210 N 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 N 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 210 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 210 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 N 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 N 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 N 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

