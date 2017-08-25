All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:09 AM

205 Park Avenue S

205 Park Avenue · (612) 414-8207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 Park Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$2,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
When you live here, everything is in the vicinity. Located downtown in the historic Mill District neighborhood of Minneapolis, you will find your own corner of the city - harmoniously balanced by historic charm and modern convenience. Find yourself within walking distance of iconic Minneapolis staples such as the Stone Arch Bridge while having accessibility to Trader Joe’s just across the street.

You can thrive off the energy of a vibrant urban community yet escape and recharge in the luxury of your home. With a sustainable design focus and many locally sourced finishes, you will feel at ease taking in our rooftop skyline views knowing the stories that make up your home. At The Vicinity, your home isn’t just a part of the neighborhood, it’s a reflection of it. Pricing and availability subject to change daily. Photos are of similar or model unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Park Avenue S have any available units?
205 Park Avenue S has a unit available for $2,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 205 Park Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
205 Park Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Park Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 205 Park Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 205 Park Avenue S offer parking?
No, 205 Park Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 205 Park Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Park Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Park Avenue S have a pool?
No, 205 Park Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 205 Park Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 205 Park Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Park Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Park Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Park Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Park Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
