205 Park Avenue S

When you live here, everything is in the vicinity. Located downtown in the historic Mill District neighborhood of Minneapolis, you will find your own corner of the city - harmoniously balanced by historic charm and modern convenience. Find yourself within walking distance of iconic Minneapolis staples such as the Stone Arch Bridge while having accessibility to Trader Joe’s just across the street.



You can thrive off the energy of a vibrant urban community yet escape and recharge in the luxury of your home. With a sustainable design focus and many locally sourced finishes, you will feel at ease taking in our rooftop skyline views knowing the stories that make up your home. At The Vicinity, your home isn’t just a part of the neighborhood, it’s a reflection of it. Pricing and availability subject to change daily. Photos are of similar or model unit.