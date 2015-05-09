All apartments in Minneapolis
2015 5th Ave. S.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2015 5th Ave. S.

2015 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2015 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Ventura Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible location! Come see this awesome double bungalow near downtown Minneapolis. Three nice size bedrooms and one bathroom. Large family room with separate dining room. Basement has a second bathroom and additional living space. Fully fenced yard. Pets allowed with a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 5th Ave. S. have any available units?
2015 5th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 5th Ave. S. have?
Some of 2015 5th Ave. S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 5th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
2015 5th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 5th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 5th Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 2015 5th Ave. S. offer parking?
No, 2015 5th Ave. S. does not offer parking.
Does 2015 5th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 5th Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 5th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 2015 5th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 2015 5th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 2015 5th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 5th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 5th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
