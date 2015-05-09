2015 5th Ave. S.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible location! Come see this awesome double bungalow near downtown Minneapolis. Three nice size bedrooms and one bathroom. Large family room with separate dining room. Basement has a second bathroom and additional living space. Fully fenced yard. Pets allowed with a fee.