All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
2000 NE 4th Street - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2000 NE 4th Street - 1
2000 4th Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2000 4th Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming main floor duplex in NE! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with beautiful built in and hardwood floors. South facing deck with fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 have any available units?
2000 NE 4th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 have?
Some of 2000 NE 4th Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 NE 4th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 NE 4th Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
