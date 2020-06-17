20 6th Street NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking bbq/grill bike storage

Red 20 offers great amenities, a great price, and within walking distance of the best of the Central/Hennepin neighborhood of NE MPLS. All units feature hardwood flooring, espresso cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, subway tile backsplash, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, kitchen island, 9 ft ceilings, and a balcony or patio. The building includes a large dog run, 2 reservable community rooms, community patio with grilling stations, fitness center, Parcel Pending package system, Martinizing dry-cleaning delivery, secure building entrance, 2 secure bike storage rooms, underground heated parking and available additional storage. Red 20 shares the same building with Glam Doll Donuts, and is within walking distance of many signature landmarks of the area like Conga, Surdyks, Kamarczuk’s, Red Stag, and St Anthony Main.