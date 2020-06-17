All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:18 AM

20 6th Street NE

20 Southeast 6th Street · (612) 254-0149
Location

20 Southeast 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Nicollet Island

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,523

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Red 20 offers great amenities, a great price, and within walking distance of the best of the Central/Hennepin neighborhood of NE MPLS. All units feature hardwood flooring, espresso cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, subway tile backsplash, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, kitchen island, 9 ft ceilings, and a balcony or patio. The building includes a large dog run, 2 reservable community rooms, community patio with grilling stations, fitness center, Parcel Pending package system, Martinizing dry-cleaning delivery, secure building entrance, 2 secure bike storage rooms, underground heated parking and available additional storage. Red 20 shares the same building with Glam Doll Donuts, and is within walking distance of many signature landmarks of the area like Conga, Surdyks, Kamarczuk’s, Red Stag, and St Anthony Main.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 6th Street NE have any available units?
20 6th Street NE has a unit available for $1,523 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 6th Street NE have?
Some of 20 6th Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 6th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
20 6th Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 6th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 6th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 20 6th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 20 6th Street NE does offer parking.
Does 20 6th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 6th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 6th Street NE have a pool?
No, 20 6th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 20 6th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 20 6th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 6th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 6th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
