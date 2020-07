Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available for move-in between 8/1 - 8/15.



Beautifully refinished upper unit in a duplex. Fresh paint, newly finished hardwood floors, gas range, and stainless steel appliances are just a few of the highlights of this unit. Shared laundry in the building.



Ideal applicant:

- 600+ credit

- No evictions

- No felonies

- 3x rent for monthly income



Contact Jack at (612) 799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today. Need 24+ hours notice to schedule since it is occupied.