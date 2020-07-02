Rent Calculator
All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
Minneapolis, MN
1920 S 1st St Apt 308
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1920 S 1st St Apt 308
1920 South 1st Street
Location
1920 South 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55454
Cedar-Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Property to called home kindly contact me with the property address to the below email for more detail and Note don't contact me for the site.
landlordd9099(AT)gmail(DOT)com
landlordd9099(AT)gmail(DOT)com
(RLNE5286067)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 have any available units?
1920 S 1st St Apt 308 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 have?
Some of 1920 S 1st St Apt 308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 S 1st St Apt 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 is pet friendly.
Does 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 offer parking?
Yes, 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 offers parking.
Does 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 have a pool?
Yes, 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 has a pool.
Does 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 have accessible units?
No, 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 S 1st St Apt 308 has units with dishwashers.
