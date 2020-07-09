1917 Emerson Ave. S.

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Discover this Cozy Nest in Lowry Hill - 1BR!! - Property Id: 315537



The apartment is in the Lowry Hill neighborhood and the surrounding area has great historical buildings. Enjoy living in a community that 'stands out' as it is cleaner and quieter than most!!



Enjoy the light as this apartment is a top floor corner unit with south and east windows. It is located in a renovated apartment building, offering 'Turn of the Century' charm. Within this classic building are 14 other apartments. A building this size makes it easy to social distance! Apartment features include granite tops, porcelain tile, hardwood floors, A/C!



Laundry is conveniently located inside the building. Assigned off-street parking and additional storage available. Sorry, but no pets allowed and no smoking inside the building. Gas, water, heat paid!! Cable and US Internet services available. Lease term 12 months.



Pricing is subject to change. Availability of unit(s) may change at any time with or without prior notice. BACKGROUND CHECKS PERFORMED

