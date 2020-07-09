All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1917 Emerson Ave. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1917 Emerson Ave. S.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:33 AM

1917 Emerson Ave. S.

1917 Emerson Avenue South · (612) 440-6092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1917 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Discover this Cozy Nest in Lowry Hill - 1BR!! - Property Id: 315537

The apartment is in the Lowry Hill neighborhood and the surrounding area has great historical buildings. Enjoy living in a community that 'stands out' as it is cleaner and quieter than most!!

Enjoy the light as this apartment is a top floor corner unit with south and east windows. It is located in a renovated apartment building, offering 'Turn of the Century' charm. Within this classic building are 14 other apartments. A building this size makes it easy to social distance! Apartment features include granite tops, porcelain tile, hardwood floors, A/C!

Laundry is conveniently located inside the building. Assigned off-street parking and additional storage available. Sorry, but no pets allowed and no smoking inside the building. Gas, water, heat paid!! Cable and US Internet services available. Lease term 12 months.

Pricing is subject to change. Availability of unit(s) may change at any time with or without prior notice. BACKGROUND CHECKS PERFORMED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315537
Property Id 315537

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Emerson Ave. S. have any available units?
1917 Emerson Ave. S. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Emerson Ave. S. have?
Some of 1917 Emerson Ave. S.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Emerson Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Emerson Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Emerson Ave. S. pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Emerson Ave. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1917 Emerson Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 1917 Emerson Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 1917 Emerson Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Emerson Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Emerson Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 1917 Emerson Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Emerson Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 1917 Emerson Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Emerson Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Emerson Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1917 Emerson Ave. S.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity