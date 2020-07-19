All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1913 Emerson Ave. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1913 Emerson Ave. S.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1913 Emerson Ave. S.

1913 Emerson Avenue South · (612) 440-6092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1913 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1695 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Ease into this 2+ Bedroom in Lowry Hill! - Property Id: 320654

This 2+ bedroom apartment is available for September 1st and is in a renovated apartment building offering 'turn of the century' charm. This 2 story corner apartment has windows throughout facing the north, south, east and west. The first level includes the kitchen, bathroom and living room. The bedrooms are located on the 2nd flr along with a flexible space and second bathroom.
The apartment is in the Lowry Hill neighborhood and the surrounding area has great historical charm and buildings.
The apartment features include granite tops, D/W, 2 bathrooms, hdwd flrs, tile, A/C! Laundry located in the building. Off-street parking and additional storage avl. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking inside. Gas, water, heat paid. Cable and US Internet services avl.
Enjoy living in a community that really 'stands out' since it is cleaner and quieter than most!!
Pricing is subject to change. Availability of unit(s) may change at any time with or without prior notice. BACKGROUND CHECKS PERFORMED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1913-emerson-ave.-s.-minneapolis-mn/320654
Property Id 320654

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Emerson Ave. S. have any available units?
1913 Emerson Ave. S. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Emerson Ave. S. have?
Some of 1913 Emerson Ave. S.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Emerson Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Emerson Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Emerson Ave. S. pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Emerson Ave. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1913 Emerson Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Emerson Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 1913 Emerson Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Emerson Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Emerson Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 1913 Emerson Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Emerson Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 1913 Emerson Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Emerson Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Emerson Ave. S. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1913 Emerson Ave. S.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Shores
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity