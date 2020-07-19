Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 09/01/20 Ease into this 2+ Bedroom in Lowry Hill! - Property Id: 320654



This 2+ bedroom apartment is available for September 1st and is in a renovated apartment building offering 'turn of the century' charm. This 2 story corner apartment has windows throughout facing the north, south, east and west. The first level includes the kitchen, bathroom and living room. The bedrooms are located on the 2nd flr along with a flexible space and second bathroom.

The apartment is in the Lowry Hill neighborhood and the surrounding area has great historical charm and buildings.

The apartment features include granite tops, D/W, 2 bathrooms, hdwd flrs, tile, A/C! Laundry located in the building. Off-street parking and additional storage avl. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking inside. Gas, water, heat paid. Cable and US Internet services avl.

Enjoy living in a community that really 'stands out' since it is cleaner and quieter than most!!

Pricing is subject to change. Availability of unit(s) may change at any time with or without prior notice. BACKGROUND CHECKS PERFORMED

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1913-emerson-ave.-s.-minneapolis-mn/320654

Property Id 320654



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5949456)