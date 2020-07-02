All apartments in Minneapolis
1910 Russell Ave N

1910 North Russell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1910 North Russell Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3 bedroom 2 full bath home on large west facing lot. New carpet and paint. Large front porch, laundry hookups, off street parking and more.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Russell Ave N have any available units?
1910 Russell Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Russell Ave N have?
Some of 1910 Russell Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Russell Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Russell Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Russell Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Russell Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1910 Russell Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Russell Ave N offers parking.
Does 1910 Russell Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Russell Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Russell Ave N have a pool?
No, 1910 Russell Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Russell Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1910 Russell Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Russell Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Russell Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

