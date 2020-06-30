Rent Calculator
19 1st Street So.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
19 1st Street So.
19 South 1st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19 South 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West
Amenities
parking
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Furnished 1 Bdr. Condo in Downtown Minneapolis! Next to River/Paths/Dining/Theatre/Stadiums ++++++.
Many Amenities-Owner pays thru Association!
Parking Waiting list $55/outdoor $90/Indoor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 1st Street So. have any available units?
19 1st Street So. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 19 1st Street So. currently offering any rent specials?
19 1st Street So. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 1st Street So. pet-friendly?
No, 19 1st Street So. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 19 1st Street So. offer parking?
Yes, 19 1st Street So. offers parking.
Does 19 1st Street So. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 1st Street So. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 1st Street So. have a pool?
No, 19 1st Street So. does not have a pool.
Does 19 1st Street So. have accessible units?
No, 19 1st Street So. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 1st Street So. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 1st Street So. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 1st Street So. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 1st Street So. does not have units with air conditioning.
