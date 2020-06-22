Rent Calculator
19 1st Street S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
19 1st Street S
19 1st Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
19 1st Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
17th floor River Towers 1 Bed w/River Views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 1st Street S have any available units?
19 1st Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19 1st Street S have?
Some of 19 1st Street S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19 1st Street S currently offering any rent specials?
19 1st Street S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 1st Street S pet-friendly?
No, 19 1st Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 19 1st Street S offer parking?
Yes, 19 1st Street S does offer parking.
Does 19 1st Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 1st Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 1st Street S have a pool?
No, 19 1st Street S does not have a pool.
Does 19 1st Street S have accessible units?
No, 19 1st Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 19 1st Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 1st Street S has units with dishwashers.
