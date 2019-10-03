Amenities

1721 W Lake St #2 Available 08/01/19 4 Br/1 Ba Tri-plex w/Hdwd Flrs, Balcony, & Off-Street Parking Near Lake Calhoun! - Located on West Lake St & Knox Ave S one block from Lake Calhoun with fantastic walking & biking trails, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.



This 2nd level tri-plex features 9 ft ceilings with hardwood floors and a built-in buffet. The kitchen is open with usable space. The ornate living room is large and walks out to a private 3 season porch to enjoy the fresh lake breeze. The bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has a private office. No pets. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Off-street parking included. Washer/dryer on site.



To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com



No Pets Allowed



