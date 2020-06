Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities business center cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One month free rent on 12 month lease, restrictions apply. Seventeen10 offers 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 929 to 1,395 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Business Center, Cable Ready, Ceiling Fan, Controlled Access/Gated and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Easily walk to Lake Calhoun as it is just a block away! Photos of similar unit. Pricing and availability subject to change daily.