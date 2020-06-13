1709 Grand Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Sheridan
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
Nice Vintage Duplex Centrally Located in NE Mpls near Restaurants, Stores and Parks. In a Nice and Quiet Neighborhood. Home Features 3bd/1Ba, Forced Air/Central Air, Large Fenced in Yard, Garage/Storage and a Large Porch
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1709 Grand Street NE have any available units?
1709 Grand Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.