All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1709 Grand Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1709 Grand Street NE
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

1709 Grand Street NE

1709 Grand Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Sheridan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1709 Grand Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Vintage Duplex Centrally Located in NE Mpls near Restaurants, Stores and Parks. In a Nice and Quiet Neighborhood. Home Features 3bd/1Ba, Forced Air/Central Air, Large Fenced in Yard, Garage/Storage and a Large Porch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Grand Street NE have any available units?
1709 Grand Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Grand Street NE have?
Some of 1709 Grand Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Grand Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Grand Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Grand Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Grand Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1709 Grand Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Grand Street NE offers parking.
Does 1709 Grand Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Grand Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Grand Street NE have a pool?
No, 1709 Grand Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Grand Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1709 Grand Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Grand Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Grand Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University