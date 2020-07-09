All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6

1704 Jefferson St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Jefferson St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This unit is in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Tattersall Distilling, Indeed Taproom, Mayslacks and many more. Enjoy in-unit laundry, a gas fireplace, and high end finishes with a classic vibe. This unit is on the main level and comes with one window box A/C unit included. Available June 1st for move-in!

Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.

Security deposit of $1,200 and first month's rent due before move-in.

Contact Jack at 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 have any available units?
1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 have?
Some of 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 offer parking?
No, 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 have a pool?
No, 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 have accessible units?
No, 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6 has units with dishwashers.

