1704 Jefferson Street Northeast - 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This unit is in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Tattersall Distilling, Indeed Taproom, Mayslacks and many more. Enjoy in-unit laundry, a gas fireplace, and high end finishes with a classic vibe. This unit is on the main level and comes with one window box A/C unit included. Available June 1st for move-in!



Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.



Security deposit of $1,200 and first month's rent due before move-in.



Contact Jack at 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!