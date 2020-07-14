All apartments in Minneapolis
16Twenty
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:57 AM

16Twenty

2915 James Ave S · (612) 255-5983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2915 James Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 16Twenty.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Ideally located between the heart of Uptown and Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun), 16Twenty provides the best of urban living. Experience the convenience of on-site amenities including a business center, garage parking, and a fitness center. Expansive two-bedroom layouts feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, oversized closets and private balconies. Upgrade your lifestyle at 16Twenty.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 refundable security deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 non-refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Attached parking. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16Twenty have any available units?
16Twenty doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 16Twenty have?
Some of 16Twenty's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16Twenty currently offering any rent specials?
16Twenty is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16Twenty pet-friendly?
Yes, 16Twenty is pet friendly.
Does 16Twenty offer parking?
Yes, 16Twenty offers parking.
Does 16Twenty have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16Twenty offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16Twenty have a pool?
No, 16Twenty does not have a pool.
Does 16Twenty have accessible units?
Yes, 16Twenty has accessible units.
Does 16Twenty have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16Twenty has units with dishwashers.
