Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 refundable security deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 non-refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Attached parking. Covered lot. Garage lot.