All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1617 Thomas Place North - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1617 Thomas Place North - 2
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:58 AM

1617 Thomas Place North - 2

1617 North Thomas Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1617 North Thomas Place, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Near North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available July 1st.

Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath unit in the Near North neighborhood in the upper unit of a duplex. There is ample off-street parking on the side of the house, updated appliances, and in-unit laundry. You'll see the sun all day with windows on all sides of the house. It even includes a private 3 season porch!

Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and internet.

Security deposit of $1,650 and first month's rent due before move-in.

Contact Jack at 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 have any available units?
1617 Thomas Place North - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 have?
Some of 1617 Thomas Place North - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Thomas Place North - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 offers parking.
Does 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 have a pool?
No, 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Thomas Place North - 2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
LaSalle Apartments
36 S 9th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University