1617 Thomas Place North - 2

Amenities
Available July 1st.
Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath unit in the Near North neighborhood in the upper unit of a duplex. There is ample off-street parking on the side of the house, updated appliances, and in-unit laundry. You'll see the sun all day with windows on all sides of the house. It even includes a private 3 season porch!
Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and internet.
Security deposit of $1,650 and first month's rent due before move-in.
Contact Jack at 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!