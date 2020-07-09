1617 Thomas Place North - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Available July 1st.



Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath unit in the Near North neighborhood in the upper unit of a duplex. There is ample off-street parking on the side of the house, updated appliances, and in-unit laundry. You'll see the sun all day with windows on all sides of the house. It even includes a private 3 season porch!



Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and internet.



Security deposit of $1,650 and first month's rent due before move-in.



Contact Jack at 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!