All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:09 AM

1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2

1615 Northeast 3rd Street · (612) 499-1294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Sheridan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1615 Northeast 3rd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In the Sheridan neighborhood of NE Minneapolis, this upper level was recently renovated. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The best part about this unit is the location. 6 of the best breweries in town are within a 1/2 mile walk and many local favorite food options such as Young Joni, Mayslack's, and Northeast Social are just blocks away. Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities. The 1 stall garage can be rented for an additional $50 / month. Pet fees are $50 / month per pet. The ideal applicant: - 600+ credit score - 3x monthly rent for combined income - No felonies - No evictions Available March 1st.

Please note: Paint color has just changed to a light grey on all walls.

View 3D Tour before in-person showing: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zFE1AUKNSfS

Contact Jack at (612) 799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have any available units?
1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have?
Some of 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 offers parking.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have a pool?
No, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity