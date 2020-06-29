1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1

Amenities
In the Sheridan neighborhood of NE Minneapolis, this main level unit has beautiful finishes and was recently renovated. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom boasting a large vanity and new shower tile. The best part about this unit is the location. 6 of the best breweries in town are within a 1/2 mile walk and many local favorite food options such as Young Joni, Mayslack's, and Northeast Social are just blocks away.
Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric.
Pet fees are $50 / month per pet.
The ideal applicant:
- 600+ credit score
- 3x monthly rent for combined income
- No felonies
- No evictions
Available March 1st.
View 3D Tour before in-person showing:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=U9eU3wAtpxm
Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.