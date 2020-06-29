All apartments in Minneapolis
1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1

1615 Northeast 3rd Street
Location

1615 Northeast 3rd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In the Sheridan neighborhood of NE Minneapolis, this main level unit has beautiful finishes and was recently renovated. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom boasting a large vanity and new shower tile. The best part about this unit is the location. 6 of the best breweries in town are within a 1/2 mile walk and many local favorite food options such as Young Joni, Mayslack's, and Northeast Social are just blocks away.

Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric.

Pet fees are $50 / month per pet.

The ideal applicant:
- 600+ credit score
- 3x monthly rent for combined income
- No felonies
- No evictions

Available March 1st.

View 3D Tour before in-person showing:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=U9eU3wAtpxm

Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 have any available units?
1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.
