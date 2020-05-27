Amenities

1609 Elliot Ave - Upper apartment Available 09/01/19 Amazing 3 bedroom high end renovation in Elliot Park - Amazing renovation of this top floor 3 bedroom victorian apartment. Beautiful wood work with tall ceilings brand new high end finishes kitchen and 1 full tiles bath and one 1/2 bath. All new plumbing, electrical, furnace & Central a/c in 2018. Walk to downtown.



Pets are accepted subject to an additional $30 pet rent per month and an additional $250 pet deposit.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE4250917)