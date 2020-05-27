All apartments in Minneapolis
1609 Elliot Ave

1609 Elliot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Elliot Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Elliot Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1609 Elliot Ave - Upper apartment Available 09/01/19 Amazing 3 bedroom high end renovation in Elliot Park - Amazing renovation of this top floor 3 bedroom victorian apartment. Beautiful wood work with tall ceilings brand new high end finishes kitchen and 1 full tiles bath and one 1/2 bath. All new plumbing, electrical, furnace & Central a/c in 2018. Walk to downtown.

Pets are accepted subject to an additional $30 pet rent per month and an additional $250 pet deposit.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE4250917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Elliot Ave have any available units?
1609 Elliot Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1609 Elliot Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Elliot Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Elliot Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Elliot Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Elliot Ave offer parking?
No, 1609 Elliot Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Elliot Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Elliot Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Elliot Ave have a pool?
No, 1609 Elliot Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Elliot Ave have accessible units?
No, 1609 Elliot Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Elliot Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Elliot Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Elliot Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1609 Elliot Ave has units with air conditioning.
