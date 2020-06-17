1601 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Sheridan
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful newly Remodeled Northeast House - Property Id: 99665
Newly remodeled house. Large yard. New stainless appliances. Bathroom in Master Bedroom. Laundry off kitchen. Large closets in all bedrooms. Garden view bedroom. Hardwood floors. Northeast arts district. Mature apple trees in yard. Garage optional. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99665 Property Id 99665
(RLNE4698674)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Marshall St NE have any available units?
1601 Marshall St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.