1601 Marshall St NE

1601 Marshall Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful newly Remodeled Northeast House - Property Id: 99665

Newly remodeled house. Large yard. New stainless appliances. Bathroom in Master Bedroom. Laundry off kitchen. Large closets in all bedrooms. Garden view bedroom. Hardwood floors. Northeast arts district. Mature apple trees in yard. Garage optional.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99665
Property Id 99665

(RLNE4698674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Marshall St NE have any available units?
1601 Marshall St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Marshall St NE have?
Some of 1601 Marshall St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Marshall St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Marshall St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Marshall St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Marshall St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Marshall St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Marshall St NE offers parking.
Does 1601 Marshall St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Marshall St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Marshall St NE have a pool?
No, 1601 Marshall St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Marshall St NE have accessible units?
No, 1601 Marshall St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Marshall St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Marshall St NE has units with dishwashers.
