16 West on 26th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6a717c0b1 ---- Super location!! Nice kitchen w/ birch cabinetry. One bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Very nice tile and wood floors, and tile tub surround. 2nd level. Available November 1st. Laundry in building. Quiet apartment building. Must have rental references. Resdient Pays: Electric and Trash Price Sqft: Contact manager Deposit: $1,125 Parking: Off street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: Shared