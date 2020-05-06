All apartments in Minneapolis
16 West on 26th Street
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

16 West on 26th Street

16 W 26th St · No Longer Available
Location

16 W 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6a717c0b1 ---- Super location!! Nice kitchen w/ birch cabinetry. One bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Very nice tile and wood floors, and tile tub surround. 2nd level. Available November 1st. Laundry in building. Quiet apartment building. Must have rental references. Resdient Pays: Electric and Trash Price Sqft: Contact manager Deposit: $1,125 Parking: Off street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: Shared

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 West on 26th Street have any available units?
16 West on 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 West on 26th Street have?
Some of 16 West on 26th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 West on 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 West on 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 West on 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 West on 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 16 West on 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 16 West on 26th Street offers parking.
Does 16 West on 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 West on 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 West on 26th Street have a pool?
No, 16 West on 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 West on 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 16 West on 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 West on 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 West on 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

