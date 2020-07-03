All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:04 AM

1524 Lasalle Ave

1524 Lasalle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Lasalle Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5afb55306f ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Lasalle Ave have any available units?
1524 Lasalle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1524 Lasalle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Lasalle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Lasalle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Lasalle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1524 Lasalle Ave offer parking?
No, 1524 Lasalle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Lasalle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Lasalle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Lasalle Ave have a pool?
No, 1524 Lasalle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Lasalle Ave have accessible units?
No, 1524 Lasalle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Lasalle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Lasalle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 Lasalle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 Lasalle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

