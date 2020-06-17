All apartments in Minneapolis
150 Portland Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

150 Portland Avenue

150 Portland Avenue South · (612) 642-1069
Location

150 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Welcome to the Historic Whitney Landmark Residences, a rare opportunity to
rent in this stunning riverfront condo! This fully remodeled 1 bedroom, 2 bath
unit includes custom kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances, custom
lighting, tile and shelving throughout! Enjoy the large private terrace for
entertaining and be within steps of everything Mill District! This unit
includes 1 assigned parking stall, private storage room, and community fitness
center. 6 month lease available with the option to have the unit fully furnished for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Portland Avenue have any available units?
150 Portland Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 150 Portland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
150 Portland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 150 Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 150 Portland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 150 Portland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 150 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Portland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 150 Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 150 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 150 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Portland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
