150 Portland Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to the Historic Whitney Landmark Residences, a rare opportunity to
rent in this stunning riverfront condo! This fully remodeled 1 bedroom, 2 bath
unit includes custom kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances, custom
lighting, tile and shelving throughout! Enjoy the large private terrace for
entertaining and be within steps of everything Mill District! This unit
includes 1 assigned parking stall, private storage room, and community fitness
center. 6 month lease available with the option to have the unit fully furnished for an additional fee.