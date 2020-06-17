150 Portland Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to the Historic Whitney Landmark Residences, a rare opportunity to

rent in this stunning riverfront condo! This fully remodeled 1 bedroom, 2 bath

unit includes custom kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances, custom

lighting, tile and shelving throughout! Enjoy the large private terrace for

entertaining and be within steps of everything Mill District! This unit

includes 1 assigned parking stall, private storage room, and community fitness

center. 6 month lease available with the option to have the unit fully furnished for an additional fee.