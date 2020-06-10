Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 15 1st Street So..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
15 1st Street So.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 1st Street So.
15 1st Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Downtown West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15 1st Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West
Amenities
pool
tennis court
sauna
media room
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
tennis court
The River Towers Condominiums! Largest Green Space in All of
Down Town Minneapolis. Walk to river/paths/Shopping/Stadiums/Theatre.
2 Work-out Facilities/Sauna/Courtyard-Grilling-Pool-Tennis-Gardens.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 1st Street So. have any available units?
15 1st Street So. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15 1st Street So. have?
Some of 15 1st Street So.'s amenities include pool, tennis court, and sauna. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15 1st Street So. currently offering any rent specials?
15 1st Street So. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 1st Street So. pet-friendly?
No, 15 1st Street So. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 15 1st Street So. offer parking?
No, 15 1st Street So. does not offer parking.
Does 15 1st Street So. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 1st Street So. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 1st Street So. have a pool?
Yes, 15 1st Street So. has a pool.
Does 15 1st Street So. have accessible units?
No, 15 1st Street So. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 1st Street So. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 1st Street So. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University