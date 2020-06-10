All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

15 1st Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Amenities

pool
tennis court
sauna
media room
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
tennis court
The River Towers Condominiums! Largest Green Space in All of
Down Town Minneapolis. Walk to river/paths/Shopping/Stadiums/Theatre.
2 Work-out Facilities/Sauna/Courtyard-Grilling-Pool-Tennis-Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 1st Street So. have any available units?
15 1st Street So. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 1st Street So. have?
Some of 15 1st Street So.'s amenities include pool, tennis court, and sauna. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 1st Street So. currently offering any rent specials?
15 1st Street So. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 1st Street So. pet-friendly?
No, 15 1st Street So. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 15 1st Street So. offer parking?
No, 15 1st Street So. does not offer parking.
Does 15 1st Street So. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 1st Street So. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 1st Street So. have a pool?
Yes, 15 1st Street So. has a pool.
Does 15 1st Street So. have accessible units?
No, 15 1st Street So. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 1st Street So. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 1st Street So. does not have units with dishwashers.
