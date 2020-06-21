All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1440 Marshall Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1440 Marshall Street NE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:24 PM

1440 Marshall Street NE

1440 Northeast Marshall Street · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Sheridan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1440 Northeast Marshall Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Live in the heart of historic Nordeast Mpls, along the Mississippi River, in this beautiful recently remodeled River Run 2BR plus den, 2BA townhome. Features include open floorplan on main level with hardwood flooring, large kitchen with breakfast bar/granite/upgraded stainless appliances/gas range, beautiful living room built-in’s, huge master suite with fully remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet, bright open den/office area on 2nd level, bonus room in lower level garage area (great for workout, storage or activity room), huge western facing patio off kitchen and dining area with pergola, and 2 stall tuck under garage. River Run townhomes are just steps from all that Nordeast has to offer, with local attractions including Psycho Suzie’s, Betty Danger’s, and the Art’s District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Marshall Street NE have any available units?
1440 Marshall Street NE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Marshall Street NE have?
Some of 1440 Marshall Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Marshall Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Marshall Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Marshall Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Marshall Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1440 Marshall Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Marshall Street NE does offer parking.
Does 1440 Marshall Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Marshall Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Marshall Street NE have a pool?
No, 1440 Marshall Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Marshall Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1440 Marshall Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Marshall Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Marshall Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1440 Marshall Street NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity