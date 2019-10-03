1432 Washington Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level apartment with beautiful laminate flooring. Heat, water and trash are all included! Updated with high ceilings for a great open feel. Enjoy on-site laundry, a fenced in backyard (shared), and off-street parking makes the worries of snow emergencies a thing of the past.



Video Link: https://youtu.be/1AAIM37KgIE



Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Cable & Telephone.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 5/3/19

