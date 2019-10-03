All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1432 Washington Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1432 Washington Street Northeast
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:53 PM

1432 Washington Street Northeast

1432 Washington Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Sheridan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1432 Washington Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level apartment with beautiful laminate flooring. Heat, water and trash are all included! Updated with high ceilings for a great open feel. Enjoy on-site laundry, a fenced in backyard (shared), and off-street parking makes the worries of snow emergencies a thing of the past.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/1AAIM37KgIE

Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Cable & Telephone.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 5/3/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Washington Street Northeast have any available units?
1432 Washington Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 Washington Street Northeast have?
Some of 1432 Washington Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Washington Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Washington Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Washington Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 Washington Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1432 Washington Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1432 Washington Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 1432 Washington Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 Washington Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Washington Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1432 Washington Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Washington Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1432 Washington Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Washington Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 Washington Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University