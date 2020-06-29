Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1425 Lasalle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1425 Lasalle Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1425 Lasalle Avenue
1425 Lasalle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Loring Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1425 Lasalle Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park
Amenities
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Fourth floor - west facing unit
Perfect location for people without cars
Includes high speed internet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 Lasalle Avenue have any available units?
1425 Lasalle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1425 Lasalle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Lasalle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Lasalle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Lasalle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 1425 Lasalle Avenue offer parking?
No, 1425 Lasalle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Lasalle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Lasalle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Lasalle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1425 Lasalle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Lasalle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1425 Lasalle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Lasalle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Lasalle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Lasalle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Lasalle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University