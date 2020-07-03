1422 26th Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72bb7ba0fa ---- Nice 2br/1bath apartment in a quiet 4 plex building in North Minneapolis! This building was built in 1911. It still has its classic style brick stone with original woodwork. This charming building sits on the corner lot on 26th Ave N and Humboldt Ave N....within walking distance to Farview Park right in between Hawthorne and Jordan neighborhood. It has a shared deck and patio. Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Laundry: Laundry on site. Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven. Lower Tenants pay electric, gas. Landlord pays water, trash.