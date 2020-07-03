All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:05 PM

1422 26th Ave N

1422 26th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1422 26th Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72bb7ba0fa ---- Nice 2br/1bath apartment in a quiet 4 plex building in North Minneapolis! This building was built in 1911. It still has its classic style brick stone with original woodwork. This charming building sits on the corner lot on 26th Ave N and Humboldt Ave N....within walking distance to Farview Park right in between Hawthorne and Jordan neighborhood. It has a shared deck and patio. Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Laundry: Laundry on site. Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven. Lower Tenants pay electric, gas. Landlord pays water, trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

