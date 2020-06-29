1417 6th Street Northeast - 1

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed home in the heart of North East Minneapolis. Laundry in unit and plenty of on street parking spots with 1 designated spot in the back. This unit has hardwood floors, updated bathroom and an island breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in unit. Lawn care and snow care are shared with other tenants.



See virtual tour here!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NU9IomGGhaE



LEASE TERMS:

$1475 Security Deposit $1475 rent with 24 month lease $1650 Security Deposit $1650 rent for 12 month lease. Water/sewer, garbage, and an off street parking space. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas (this is required through your lease). This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Cats are ok with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit. No dogs.



RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call (612) 367-7848.