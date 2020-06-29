All apartments in Minneapolis
1417 6th Street Northeast - 1
Last updated April 2 2020 at 3:07 AM

1417 6th Street Northeast - 1

1417 Northeast 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Northeast 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful 2 bed home in the heart of North East Minneapolis. Laundry in unit and plenty of on street parking spots with 1 designated spot in the back. This unit has hardwood floors, updated bathroom and an island breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in unit. Lawn care and snow care are shared with other tenants.

See virtual tour here!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NU9IomGGhaE

LEASE TERMS:
$1475 Security Deposit $1475 rent with 24 month lease $1650 Security Deposit $1650 rent for 12 month lease. Water/sewer, garbage, and an off street parking space. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas (this is required through your lease). This home does not qualify for Section 8.
Cats are ok with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit. No dogs.

RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call (612) 367-7848.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 have any available units?
1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 6th Street Northeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.

