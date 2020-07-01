1416 3rd St NE

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom single family home for rent in Northeast Mpls.



-Brand new flooring throughout.

-New Kitchen countertop & backsplash

-Home has washer and dryer in basement.

-Semi-Fenced in backyard with fire pit and shed for storage

-Walking distance to bus lines, shopping and restaurants - a block away from 13th Ave



Rent $2100/mo, security deposit $2100.



.Refrigerator

.Stove/oven - gas

.Central heat

.Central A/C

.On & off Street parking



Fully Furnished - negotiable

.4 - queen beds with memory foam mattresses

.Fully equipped kitchen with everything you need to cook



Lease Terms

.Pets - Negotiable

.Tenant pays gas and electric

.Flexible lease length

.One month security deposit

.No smoking building

.Not section 8 approved

.Trash removal included

.Water included



-Tenants must meet the following requirements to be considered for tenancy pass credit/background check, no UD's/ evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of 650 or higher, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee.



To set up a showing please visit



Rascoinvestments.com