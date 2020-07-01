All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1416 3rd St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1416 3rd St NE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

1416 3rd St NE

1416 Northeast 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Sheridan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1416 Northeast 3rd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
internet access
Spacious 4 bedroom single family home for rent in Northeast Mpls.

-Brand new flooring throughout.
-New Kitchen countertop & backsplash
-Home has washer and dryer in basement.
-Semi-Fenced in backyard with fire pit and shed for storage
-Walking distance to bus lines, shopping and restaurants - a block away from 13th Ave

Rent $2100/mo, security deposit $2100.

.Refrigerator
.Stove/oven - gas
.Central heat
.Central A/C
.On & off Street parking

Fully Furnished - negotiable
.4 - queen beds with memory foam mattresses
.Fully equipped kitchen with everything you need to cook

Lease Terms
.Pets - Negotiable
.Tenant pays gas and electric
.Flexible lease length
.One month security deposit
.No smoking building
.Not section 8 approved
.Trash removal included
.Water included

-Tenants must meet the following requirements to be considered for tenancy pass credit/background check, no UD's/ evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of 650 or higher, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee.

To set up a showing please visit

Rascoinvestments.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 3rd St NE have any available units?
1416 3rd St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 3rd St NE have?
Some of 1416 3rd St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 3rd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1416 3rd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 3rd St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1416 3rd St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1416 3rd St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1416 3rd St NE offers parking.
Does 1416 3rd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 3rd St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 3rd St NE have a pool?
No, 1416 3rd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1416 3rd St NE have accessible units?
No, 1416 3rd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 3rd St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 3rd St NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University