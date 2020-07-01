1416 3rd St NE

Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom single family home for rent in Northeast Mpls.
-Brand new flooring throughout.
-New Kitchen countertop & backsplash
-Home has washer and dryer in basement.
-Semi-Fenced in backyard with fire pit and shed for storage
-Walking distance to bus lines, shopping and restaurants - a block away from 13th Ave
Rent $2100/mo, security deposit $2100.
.Refrigerator
.Stove/oven - gas
.Central heat
.Central A/C
.On & off Street parking
Fully Furnished - negotiable
.4 - queen beds with memory foam mattresses
.Fully equipped kitchen with everything you need to cook
Lease Terms
.Pets - Negotiable
.Tenant pays gas and electric
.Flexible lease length
.One month security deposit
.No smoking building
.Not section 8 approved
.Trash removal included
.Water included
-Tenants must meet the following requirements to be considered for tenancy pass credit/background check, no UD's/ evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of 650 or higher, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee.
To set up a showing please visit
Rascoinvestments.com