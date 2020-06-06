All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1401 West 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1401 West 32nd Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM

1401 West 32nd Street

1401 West 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
CARAG
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1401 West 32nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious, bright 2BR unit in a clean, well maintained vintage brownstone building. Blocks away from the lakes and Uptown! This vintage apartment maintains it's original character with hardwood floors, original woodwork and built-ins. There is a separate dining room, living room, all-season sun room, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen has been updated including a dishwasher. Coin laundry facilities are available on site as well as a personal storage unit. Tenants pay electricity. We pay heat/water/sewer and trash Non-smoking, quiet building. Security Entrance, This property allows for self guided tour, Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 West 32nd Street have any available units?
1401 West 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 West 32nd Street have?
Some of 1401 West 32nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 West 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1401 West 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 West 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1401 West 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1401 West 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 1401 West 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1401 West 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 West 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 West 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 1401 West 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1401 West 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1401 West 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 West 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 West 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University