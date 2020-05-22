Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1340 Oliver Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1340 Oliver Avenue North
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1340 Oliver Avenue North
1340 North Oliver Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1340 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1340 Oliver Avenue North Available 02/01/20 Spacious 3 BR in N Minneapolis -
(RLNE5277456)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1340 Oliver Avenue North have any available units?
1340 Oliver Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1340 Oliver Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Oliver Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Oliver Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 1340 Oliver Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 1340 Oliver Avenue North offer parking?
No, 1340 Oliver Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 1340 Oliver Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 Oliver Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Oliver Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1340 Oliver Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Oliver Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1340 Oliver Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Oliver Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Oliver Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 Oliver Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 Oliver Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55403
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University