Amenities
1323 Oliver Ave N - Property Id: 68091
Large 6BR 2BA Single Family Home
1323 N Oliver Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55411
Available For Rent: 8/1/2020
Description:
Year Built 2002
Sq Footage 1,900 sqft.
Living room
Dining room
6 Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms With Bathtubs
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliances
Fenced In Back Yard
Shed
Off-street parking 3 Spaces
On-street parking
Lease
Rent $2,050 + Utilities
Looking For Someone Who Will Stay Long Term
No Pets
No Smoking
No Unlawful Detainers
Must Provide 3 Good Past Landlord References
Serious Inquiries Only
Please Follow These Steps Before You Call To Setup A Showing
Step 1: Watch The Walk Through Video
Step 2: Email, Fill Out, & Return The Free Application
Step 4: Accepting Security Depot To Hold
Step 5: Sign The Lease
