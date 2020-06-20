All apartments in Minneapolis
1323 Oliver Ave N

1323 North Oliver Avenue · (612) 234-2820
Location

1323 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $2050 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1323 Oliver Ave N - Property Id: 68091

***EMAIL FOR FREE APPLICATION: vrrentalapplication@gmail.com

Large 6BR 2BA Single Family Home
1323 N Oliver Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55411

Available For Rent: 8/1/2020

Description:
Year Built 2002
Sq Footage 1,900 sqft.
Living room
Dining room
6 Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms With Bathtubs
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliances
Fenced In Back Yard
Shed
Off-street parking 3 Spaces
On-street parking

Lease
Rent $2,050 + Utilities
Looking For Someone Who Will Stay Long Term
No Pets
No Smoking
No Unlawful Detainers
Must Provide 3 Good Past Landlord References
Serious Inquiries Only

Please Follow These Steps Before You Call To Setup A Showing
Step 1: Watch The Walk Through Video
https://youtu.be/3DWDwrMmyE0
Step 2: Email, Fill Out, & Return The Free Application
vrrentalapplication@gmail.com
Step 3: No Showings 612-234-2820
Step 4: Accepting Security Depot To Hold
Step 5: Sign The Lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68091
Property Id 68091

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

