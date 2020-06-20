Amenities

1323 Oliver Ave N - Property Id: 68091



***EMAIL FOR FREE APPLICATION: vrrentalapplication@gmail.com



Large 6BR 2BA Single Family Home

1323 N Oliver Ave N

Minneapolis, MN 55411



Available For Rent: 8/1/2020



Description:

Year Built 2002

Sq Footage 1,900 sqft.

Living room

Dining room

6 Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms With Bathtubs

Stove / Oven

Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Appliances

Fenced In Back Yard

Shed

Off-street parking 3 Spaces

On-street parking



Lease

Rent $2,050 + Utilities

Looking For Someone Who Will Stay Long Term

No Pets

No Smoking

No Unlawful Detainers

Must Provide 3 Good Past Landlord References

Serious Inquiries Only



Please Follow These Steps Before You Call To Setup A Showing

Step 1: Watch The Walk Through Video

https://youtu.be/3DWDwrMmyE0

Step 2: Email, Fill Out, & Return The Free Application

vrrentalapplication@gmail.com

Step 3: No Showings 612-234-2820

Step 4: Accepting Security Depot To Hold

Step 5: Sign The Lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68091

