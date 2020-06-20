Rent Calculator
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy
1312 Saint Anthony Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1312 Saint Anthony Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom large duplex - Property Id: 137792
Three bedroom large duplex recently remodeled. All hardwood floors.
Large family room. Great neighbourhood.
Call. 612 499 6293
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137792
Property Id 137792
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5789699)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy have any available units?
1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy have?
Some of 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy offer parking?
No, 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
