Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious and well lit one bedroom apartment. Central air and heat. Washer and dryer located in the unit.

A Historic Building located in the vibrant Old Saint Anthony Neighborhood of Minneapolis. The building is located less than 500ft from a Nice Ride Station and 2 bus routes. Grocery store and other Amenities located in walking distance.



Building is Pet Free. Parking is available for $50/month on an off street surface lot.