127 5th St NE Apt 308

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel gym internet access

Unbelievable 2 level luxury loft condo in the heart of downtown NE Minneapolis. Restaurants, breweries, and nightlift just steps out your door. Two levels of carefree condo liing - one level for bedroom and bath, and another for living and dining. Stainless steel appliances, beautiful kitchen with tons of storage space. Secure building with a gym, too!



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for electricity. Included is internet, watr/sewer, trash, heat, all common area expenses. This home is pet friendly with a $500 non-refundable pet deposit. This is a 1 year lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $6,450. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.