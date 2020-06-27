All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
127 5th St NE Apt 308
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

127 5th St NE Apt 308

127 5th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

127 5th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Nicollet Island

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
internet access
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unbelievable 2 level luxury loft condo in the heart of downtown NE Minneapolis. Restaurants, breweries, and nightlift just steps out your door. Two levels of carefree condo liing - one level for bedroom and bath, and another for living and dining. Stainless steel appliances, beautiful kitchen with tons of storage space. Secure building with a gym, too!

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for electricity. Included is internet, watr/sewer, trash, heat, all common area expenses. This home is pet friendly with a $500 non-refundable pet deposit. This is a 1 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $6,450. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 5th St NE Apt 308 have any available units?
127 5th St NE Apt 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 5th St NE Apt 308 have?
Some of 127 5th St NE Apt 308's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 5th St NE Apt 308 currently offering any rent specials?
127 5th St NE Apt 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 5th St NE Apt 308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 5th St NE Apt 308 is pet friendly.
Does 127 5th St NE Apt 308 offer parking?
No, 127 5th St NE Apt 308 does not offer parking.
Does 127 5th St NE Apt 308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 5th St NE Apt 308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 5th St NE Apt 308 have a pool?
No, 127 5th St NE Apt 308 does not have a pool.
Does 127 5th St NE Apt 308 have accessible units?
No, 127 5th St NE Apt 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 127 5th St NE Apt 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 5th St NE Apt 308 does not have units with dishwashers.
